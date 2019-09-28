Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A lot went down at Fenway Park on Friday night.

Red Sox ownership met with reporters before Boston’s final series of the season to address a number of issues heading into the offseason. Among the talking points were the decision to part ways with Dave Dombrowski as president of baseball operations, lowering payroll below the competitive balance tax threshold next season, re-signing Mookie Betts and the search for a new general manager.

In regards to the latter, we know who the Red Sox are not pursuing to take over for Dombrowski — Theo Epstein.

Epstein, who currently is operating as the president of the Chicago Cubs, dispelled speculation that he may head back to Boston. And Red Sox chairman Tom Werner affirmed Epstein’s comments.

More news: Werner said Red Sox have not talked to the Cubs’ Theo Epstein nor have they considered it. But Werner doesn’t think Theo would be interested. Also notes there are clear tampering rules so he can’t say too much on that. — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) September 27, 2019

If this somehow turned out to be a massive smokescreen to avoid tampering allegations, it would be one heck of a turnaround. But all indications at the moment point to Epstein remaining in Chicago next season.

