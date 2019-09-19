Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NESN’s Best Backyard Ballpark contest officially has a winner.

The fourth annual installment of the contest, sponsored by Lighthouse Construction, featured backyard ballparks from all throughout New England with a winner handpicked by NESN’s Jerry Remy and Dave O’Brien.

After spending 12 years creating his field, Stephen Austin of Gilmanton, N.H., was selected by Remy and O’Brien as this year’s champion. Remy and O’Brien visited the field Monday to play in a whiffle ball game on the field, take pictures and sign autographs.

To see the this year’s winning field and check out Monday’s action, tune into the clip above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.