Jhoulys Chacin will be making his second start for the Boston Red Sox on Thursday as he attempts to get the team back on track against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Boston dropped the first two games of a three-game set against Toronto and sends Chacin to the hill as they attempt to avoid the sweep. Chacin will start the game, but won’t stick around long as the Red Sox will be treating Thursday night’s contest as another bullpen game with the starting rotation currently thin with injuries.

For more on Thursday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images