With David Price unable to pitch in Friday night’s series opener against the New York Yankees, the Boston Red Sox will be opting for the unorthodox opener strategy.

Newly-signed pitcher Jhoulys Chacin technically will start on the hill for Boston on Friday night, but the contest will feature primarily bullpen arms from the Red Sox throwing in short stints. Chacin is making is Red Sox debut Friday and last pitched on Jul. 24 for the Milwaukee Brewers where he gave up three runs and struck out five batters over three innings.

Thumbnail photo via Michael McLoone/USA TODAY Sports Images