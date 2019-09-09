Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hockey season is right around the corner and the Boston Bruins will be taking the ice before we know it.

Boston will be looking for revenge after coming within one win of being 2018-19 Stanley Cup champions, and will be busy over the next few weeks in order get prepared.

Some prospects are in Buffalo, N.Y. for the 2019 Prospects Challenge, while others are gearing up for training camp that begins this week.

To see a list of key dates you’ll be sure you want on your calendar, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.