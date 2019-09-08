Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have looked different this season when facing left-handed pitchers.

Boston has been struggling offensively recently against lefties which forces manager Alex Cora to strategize the best way to maximize their batting lineup, as well as their defense. One way they have battled this issue is by starting outfielder/designated hitter J.D. Martinez in the outfield when a left-handed pitcher throws and sitting Jackie Bradley Jr.

After the game the Red Sox manager discussed all of the factors that go into setting a lineup against a left. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images