Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mitch Moreland is scorching hot at the plate at the moment.

The 34-year-old is riding a five-game-hitting streak throughout the Boston Red Sox’s current road trip, including a scalding 9-23 and four home runs to go along with seven RBIs. 2019 has been a roller coaster for the first baseman as he has struggled with injuries, but it appears Moreland is putting it all together as the season nears its completion.

For more on Moreland’s recent hot stretch, check out the clip above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images