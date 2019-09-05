Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After Mookie Betts’ massive two-home run performance Wednesday night against the Minnesota Twins, he is approaching Boston Red Sox history.

The 26-year-old already has amassed 16 multi-home run games throughout his young career, and sits just five behind Hall-of-Famer Jim Rice for the Red Sox record for most multi-home run games before the age of 27.

Prior to Thursday’s game, Rice and NESN’s Tom Caron spoke about the young slugger. To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images