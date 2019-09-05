Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Nathan Eovaldi will take the mound for the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night as the squad looks to secure the series win over the Minnesota Twins.

After falling to the Twins on Tuesday night 6-5, Boston rebounded Wednesday with an explosive 6-2 win — which included two home runs from right fielder Mookie Betts — and they will look to take the series on Thursday night at 7:10 p.m. ET at Fenway Park. Eovaldi last toed the rubber on Aug. 30 against the Los Angeles Angels, throwing four innings and allowing one run while striking out eight batters.

For more on Thursday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final,” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images