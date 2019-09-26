Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman was forced to leave the New England Patriots’ Week 2 matchup early due to injury.

The wideout suffered a rib injury prior to halftime in the Patriots’ 30-14 win over the New York Jets last Sunday, and was forced to miss the remainder of the contest. Edelman returned to practice Wednesday afternoon, but only in a limited roll and is likely to be a game-time-decision for the Patriots on Sunday when the take on the Buffalo Bills.

NESN’s Doug Kyed and Matt Chatham discussed the wide receiver’s injury and what to expect for this weekend. To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.