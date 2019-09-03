Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A farm in New England is celebrating retired tight end Rob Gronkowski in a special way with a crazy corn maze.

NESN.com’s Courtney Cox has more in the NISSAN Social Drive above.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images