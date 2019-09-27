Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patrick Mahomes has reached another major milestone.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is officially rated 99 overall in “Madden NFL 20” and NESN’s Jahmai Webster details the achievement in the most recent NISSAN Social Drive. Webster also checks out Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown’s new haircut and Alex Rodriguez’s reaction to wife Jennifer Lopez performing in the Super Bowl LIV halftime show.

For the full NISSAN Social Drive, watch the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images