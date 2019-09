Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

What video could possibly have Tom Brady, Zdeno Chara, Tacko Fall, Carl and Mike Yastrzemski all in one? The NISSAN Social Drive.

In an action-packed NISSAN Social Drive, NESN.com’s Rachel Holt brings you the top social media moments of the day including some of the biggest names in New England sports. To see the NISSAN Social Drive, check out the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports