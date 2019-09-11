Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots’ offense will get a lot of credit for the team’s Week 1 33-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the defense was equally as impressive.

Pittsburgh had trouble mustering up any offense throughout the game and only managed to squeak in one field goal in the third quarter. New England’s defense was solid all-around throughout the contest, but some people that stood out were Devin and Jason McCourty, Jamie Collins and Dont’a Hightower.

NESN’s Adam Pellerin spoke about the team’s performance and specifically the players listed above. To hear what he had to say, check out the “NESN Sports Today” clip above, presented by People’s United Bank.