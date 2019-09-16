Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mariano Rivera sure had one illustrious career.

Regularly dominating the likes of Willie Mays, Frank Robinson, Hank Aaron and Robert Clemente, Rivera rightfully earned his place as one of the most beloved pitchers in New York Yankees history. Of course, entering games to the music of Metallica — one of the greatest bands of the mid-20th Century — only heightened Rivera’s star power.

Yeah, “The Sandman” really was one in a million.

Rivera, who was enshrined into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in July, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by United States President Donald Trump on Monday. During a ceremony at the White House, Trump recalled some of Rivera’s greatest moments, beginning with his highly anticipated Major League Baseball debut in 1955.

Check this out:

“After five years playing in the minors, in 1955, Mariano finally made it to the big leagues.” —⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ on Mariano Rivera’s debut with the Yankees. pic.twitter.com/WNHBOALl3F — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) September 16, 2019

Where were you when Rivera struck out Duke Snider in his first game against the Yankees’ crosstown rivals, the Brooklyn Nets? That was a moment no baseball fan ever could forget.

Here’s more from Trump, who highlighted the debate over whether Rivera is the greatest pitcher in the history of baseball:

This afternoon at the @WhiteHouse, it was my great honor to present our nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to American baseball legend @MarianoRivera. Congratulations on this extraordinary achievement, Mo! https://t.co/nzOeqFNb3C — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2019

If only Yogi Berra were still around to tell us what it was like to catch Rivera’s signature cutter.

Sad!

Thumbnail photo via Jasper Colt/USA TODAY Images