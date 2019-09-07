Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox bullpen is full and ready to go as they take on the New York Yankees on Saturday.

With the starting rotation thin due to injuries to David Price and Chris Sale, the Red Sox have opted to roll with opener method for the first two games of a four-game set against the Yankees. Friday night saw Boston use six relievers in its 6-1 victory over New York, but due to the roster expansion on Sep. 1, the team still has nine relievers ready to go Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images