Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have a long road ahead of them if they are going to sneak into the playoffs.

After the Cleveland Indians and Oakland Athletics fell Saturday night, the Red Sox were in position to move within 4 1/2 games of the second Wild Card spot, but after collapsing in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels currently sit 5 1/2 games out with a month to go.

Boston does now play Cleveland or Oakland the rest of the season, but will take on Tampa Bay for a chance to gain some ground. NESN’s Emerson Lotzia spoke about the team’s current position Saturday night after their loss. To hear what he had to say, check out the clip above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.