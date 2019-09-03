Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have a tough road ahead of them if they are going to earn a playoff berth.

Throughout the remainder of the regular season, the squad 25 games remaining, including 13 against teams above .500. Boston will play 12 more games this regular season at Fenway Park and 13 on the road, including a four-game set at Tropicana Field when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays from Sep. 20-23.

Prior to Wednesday night’s series opener against the Minnesota Twins, NESN’s Tom Caron spoke about the team’s remaining stretch. For more on, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images