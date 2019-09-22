Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will send Nathan Eovaldi to the bump Sunday.

Eovaldi looks to finish 2019 strong after struggling in his last two appearances. The 29-year-old last pitched on Sept. 17 against the San Francisco Giants and didn’t record a decision while surrendering five earned runs over four innings pitched.

The fireballer will be opposed by the Tampa Bay Rays’ Ryan Yarbrough who enters the contest sporting a 11-4 record and 3.74 ERA over 26 games (12 stats) this season.

For more on Sunday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images