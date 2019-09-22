The Boston Red Sox will send Nathan Eovaldi to the bump Sunday.
Eovaldi looks to finish 2019 strong after struggling in his last two appearances. The 29-year-old last pitched on Sept. 17 against the San Francisco Giants and didn’t record a decision while surrendering five earned runs over four innings pitched.
The fireballer will be opposed by the Tampa Bay Rays’ Ryan Yarbrough who enters the contest sporting a 11-4 record and 3.74 ERA over 26 games (12 stats) this season.
For more on Sunday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.
