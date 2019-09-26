Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rafael Devers continues to tack on more-and-more accolades.

The third baseman has put together one of the best offensive seasons in team history and continues to add to it seemingly every night. Devers added home run No. 32 and double No. 52 in the Boston Red Sox’s 10-3 rout of the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night. With Devers’ double, he now has sole possession of the record for most doubles in a season by a Red Sox third baseman.

After the game, manager Alex Cora praised the 34-year-old’s recent performance. To hear what he had to say, check out the clip above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images