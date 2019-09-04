Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox may have fallen to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night at Fenway Park, but the bullpen impressed yet again.

Boston was forced to use six relievers over the final five innings of Wednesday’s game, but the ‘pen never surrendered a hit against the Twins’ high-powered offense.

After the game, manager Alex Cora spoke about how bullpen performed during Tuesday’s contest. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images