Thursday night’s loss may sting a little extra for the Boston Red Sox.

After entering the final inning down by one run, the Red Sox were able to get a man base with two outs, but were unable to push the tying run across. Minnesota outfielder Eddie Rosario threw out Rafael Devers at the plate to close out the Twins’ 2-1 win.

Hear what manager Alex Cora had to say in the clip above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images