Less than one year after winning the World Series, the Red Sox are shaking things up in the front office.

Boston parted ways with president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski on Sunday, according to Boston Sports Journal’s Sean McAdam.

Red Sox announce they have parted ways with Dave Dombrowski. Formal announcement coming tomorrow — Sean McAdam (@Sean_McAdam) September 9, 2019

The decision broke shortly after Boston’s 10-5 loss to the New York Yankees. Manager Alex Cora was asked about the move during his postgame press conference, but didn’t elaborate on the topic too much.

“Surprised and shocked,” Cora said, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “Right now I don’t have too much to say. We’ll talk a little bit more tomorrow.”

Alex Cora on Dave Dombrowski being fired: “I just found out so surprise and shock, obviously. Right now I don’t have too much to say. We’ll talk a little bit more tomorrow. (cont). … — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) September 9, 2019

The move likely is surprising to others as well, just one season after Boston posted 108 regular season wins en route to a World Series title. But it was time for a change in the midst of a disappointing 2019 campaign.

Dombrowski, 63, was under contract through the 2020 season.

