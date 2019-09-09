Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rick Porcello’s tough season continued Sunday night at Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox fell to the New York Yankees 10-5 after the right-hander allowed six runs over four innings of work.

Boston was able to collect nine hits on the night, but a tough start from Porcello, three fielding errors and three New York homers pushed this one out of reach. The Yankees have now won 13 out of their last 18 against the Red Sox.

With the loss, the Red Sox fell to 76-67, while the Yankees moved to 94-50.

GAME IN A WORD

Unfortunate.

It was much of the same from Porcello on Sunday.

ON THE BUMP

— Porcello retired the first four batters he faced before the Yankees got to the righty in the second inning. Gleyber Torres launched a two-run shot over the Green Monster following an Edwin Encarnacion single to give New York an early 2-0 lead.

Three straight hits to begin the third inning put the Yankees up 3-0 thanks to an Aaron Judge RBI single. Gary Sanchez would ground out two batters later for New York’s fourth run of the evening.

Mike Tauchman added a two-run shot in the fourth, pushing the Yankee lead to 6-2 and Porcello’s ERA to 5.83. The right-hander finished the frame, but that would do it for his outing. Porcello gave up six runs on seven hits in four innings of work.

— Ryan Brasier replaced Porcello in the fifth and immediately gave up a solo homer to Aaron Judge, making it 7-4 Yankees. The bomb was New York’s 268th of the season, which is the single-season franchise record.

An Encarnacion single later in the inning would lead Alex Cora to yank Brasier after recording just one out.

— Trevor Kelley got Torres to ground into an RBI-force out before being replaced by Josh Taylor.

— The left-hander entered and struck out Brett Gardner to end the fifth.

— Jhoulys Chacin came in for the sixth after starting Friday night and threw a scoreless frame.

— Josh Smith gave up just two hits and no runs while managing the seventh and eighth innings.

— Marcus Walden ran into some trouble in the eighth after a walk and a double-error from Rafael Devers. Encarnacion singled home Gary Sanchez for New York’s ninth run of the night, which ended the right-hander’s evening.

— Hector Velazquez gave up an RBI-double to Torres before escaping inning without further damage.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Jackie Bradley Jr. got the Sox on the board in the third by clearing the Monster with a two-run shot.

— Mitch Moreland drove in Brock Holt for Boston’s third run of the night on an RBI double down the right-field line. Sandy Leon came up next and provided the same with a wall-banging double off the Green Monster, making it 6-4.

— Mookie Betts cranked his 27th homer of the season in the eighth with a solo shot to left.

No. 27 on the season for Mook. pic.twitter.com/sxo4eHvC2d — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 9, 2019

— Betts, Leon and Brock Holt each had multi-hit nights for the Red Sox.

TWEET OF THE GAME

A fitting tribute to CC Sabathia.

It’s more than baseball when you have a career like CC’s! #LegaCCy pic.twitter.com/HzQAyXMrRp — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 9, 2019

UP NEXT

Boston wraps up its series with the Yankees on Monday night with first pitch from Fenway Park set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images