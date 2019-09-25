Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rick Porcello will be taking the mound for the Boston Red Sox for potentially the final time Wednesday.

With no deal already in place, the 30-year-old will be a free agent this upcoming offseason, but enters Wednesday night’s contest against the Texas Rangers looking to extend potentially his best stretch of the season. Porcello has allowed just two earned runs over his last two starts while striking striking out 12 batters over 11 innings.

For more on Wednesday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images