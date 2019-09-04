Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston did not begin its homestand the way it had hoped.

The Twins jumped all over Rick Porcello early and often, tagging the Red Sox starter for six earned runs on eight hits. Boston’s comeback fell short as Minnesota took the first game of the three-game set 6-5 Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

Home runs from Rafael Devers (1-for-5, three RBIs) and Andrew Benintendi (2-for-4, one RBI) coupled with 13 strikeouts from Boston pitching wasn’t enough as the Sox fell to 74-64 with the loss. The Twins climbed to 86-52.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Close.

The Red Sox were down by as much as six runs and certainly made it interesting, but it just wasn’t enough.

ON THE BUMP

— Porcello began the game on a rough note when he hit Max Kepler to lead off the first inning. The right-hander surrendered a walk before Miguel Sano singled to make it 1-0 Twins.

Porcello got out of the second without issue, but the same could not be said for the third. A single and double put two on with one out, but Jake Cave cleared the bases with a triple to up Minnesota’s lead to 3-0.

A #Bomba away from the cycle in that 3rd inning. We're cool with it. #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/UnQJXDboYl — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) September 4, 2019

Things didn’t get easier for the righty in the fifth. First, Porcello surrendered a solo home run to Nelson Cruz.

He then served up a fastball over to the heart of the plate to Miguel Sano who jumped all over it and sent the ball to center field in a hurry.

That would do it for Porcello’s night.

— Josh Taylor had the fifth, but was pulled after hitting C.J. Cron with one out.

— Brian Johnson was called upon to finish the fifth and did so despite walking the first batter he faced.

— Marcus Walden pitched a scoreless sixth with two strikeouts.

— Darwinzon Hernandez struck out the side in the seventh.

— Andrew Cashner tossed a scoreless eighth.

— Brandon Workman had the ninth and struck out the side in order.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Boston got on the board in the sixth when Mitch Moreland was able to score on a Brock Holt groundout to make it 6-1. But the Red Sox didn’t stop there and made it a whole new ballgame.

The Sox had runners on the corners with two outs when Rafael Devers delivered with his 29th home run of the season to right field, making it 6-4.

— Benintendi brought the game within one with a solo shot into the Green Monster to make it 6-5 in the eighth.

Moreland was hit by a pitch to represent the tying run, but Christian Vazquez struck out to end the inning.

— Holt led off the ninth with a single to put the tying run on and bring the winning run to the plate in pinch-hitter Gorkys Hernandez, who laid down a bunt to move pinch-runner Marco Hernandez to second. But a Betts fly out and Devers strikeout would end the game.

— Benintendi led the starting nine with two hits, while Devers, Vazquez, Holt and Bradley each had one.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Hernandez has been a gem for the Red Sox.

There aren’t many lefties in baseball right now who can throw three fastballs to a RHH and punch a guy out – while leaving him looking utterly baffled in the process. Hernandez just did that to Cron. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) September 4, 2019

UP NEXT

The Red Sox continue their series with the Twins on Wednesday night. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images