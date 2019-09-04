Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It hasn’t been easy for Buddy Hield to watch The Bahamas face the wrath of Hurricane Dorian, and now he wants to help his native country.

In addition to donating $100,000 of his own money to aid the relief efforts, the Sacramento Kings guard also has created a GoFundMe campaign for those in desperate need following the devastating storm. The campaign has already collected just over $9,300 in the first nine hours of fundraising.

Now, Hield is asking the public at large to lend a helping hand, as well.

“No matter the amount, we are always stronger when we work together,” he said in a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

“This moment is design for God to change our lives!” It’s time to Rebuild, Restore and Renew — let’s get it!

Email for donating goods: buddyhieldfoundation@gmail.com

Thumbnail photo via Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Sports Images