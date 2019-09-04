It hasn’t been easy for Buddy Hield to watch The Bahamas face the wrath of Hurricane Dorian, and now he wants to help his native country.
In addition to donating $100,000 of his own money to aid the relief efforts, the Sacramento Kings guard also has created a GoFundMe campaign for those in desperate need following the devastating storm. The campaign has already collected just over $9,300 in the first nine hours of fundraising.
Now, Hield is asking the public at large to lend a helping hand, as well.
“No matter the amount, we are always stronger when we work together,” he said in a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday.
