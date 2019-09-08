Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rick Pocello will take the hill on Sunday as the Boston Red Sox look to rebound against the New York Yankees.

The 30-year-old looks to get back on track after suffering a loss in his last outing against the Minnesota Twins 6-5. Porcello tossed four innings throughout the game and surrendered six earned runs while walking two and striking out five Twins.

Masahiro Tanaka opposes Porcello for the New York Yankees on Saturday. The 30-year-old is coming off of a loss in his last appearance against the Texas Rangers where he pitched seven innings and gave up two earned runs.

For more on Sunday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images