Rick Porcello will take the hill as the Boston Red Sox open their final series this season against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.
The 30-year-old last toed the rubber on Sept. 15 as the Red Sox defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3. Porcello earned win No. 13 on the season while striking six Phillies and surrendering just two earned runs over five innings of work.
Porcello will be opposed by Rays’ right-handed pitcher Charlie Morton who enters the contest sporting a 15-6 record and 3.16 ERA over 31 starts.
Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images