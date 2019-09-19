Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rick Porcello will take the hill as the Boston Red Sox open their final series this season against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

The 30-year-old last toed the rubber on Sept. 15 as the Red Sox defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3. Porcello earned win No. 13 on the season while striking six Phillies and surrendering just two earned runs over five innings of work.

Porcello will be opposed by Rays’ right-handed pitcher Charlie Morton who enters the contest sporting a 15-6 record and 3.16 ERA over 31 starts.

For more on Friday night’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images