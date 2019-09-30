Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots offense looked, well, less than stellar in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills.

New England’s offense managed just nine points and Tom Brady threw for just 150 yards in the Pats’ 16-10 win on the road in a performance that has many Patriots fans begging for the team to add more offensive weapons.

That leads us to Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The 25-year-old has hauled in just 13 passes for 209 yards a touchdown in four games this season after bringing in 102 passes last season. It’s been speculated that the Vikings could consider trading the playmaker before the Week 8 deadline.

That hype only grew on Monday, when Diggs put out a rather cryptic tweet, leading Patriots fans to circle the wagons on Twitter.

Belichick reading this tweet pic.twitter.com/TPg8D3F8pa — King Brycen 🎃🕸 (@BrycenNFL) September 30, 2019

Friendly reminder that the Patriots have $192,198 in cap space (thank you, Antonio Brown). Also, Diggs is signed through the 2023 season in a deal worth $81 million, including more than $40 million in guarantees.

So, maybe we all should just take a deep breath.

