Throughout his career, people mostly have associated Brad Marchand with being a pest, but the Boston Bruins winger also indisputably has become one of the most effective offensive players in the NHL.

Marchand has averaged more than a point per game in each of the last three seasons, including his first career 100-point season in 2018-19 where he notched 36 goals and 64 assists in 79 games, and earned a spot in the top-10 of NHL Network’s Top 50 players rankings released Monday.

The Bruins’ winger rang in at No. 7.

It’s hard to argue with any of the six names in front of Marchand, though you could make the argument that Patrice Bergeron, ranked No. 14 plays just as a big a role on the Bruins than Marchand, if not larger considering he is a center, and also has a case for the top 10.

And it turns out fans agree, putting Bergeron at No. 10 in the fan vote.

David Pastrnak, who rounds out the Bruins top line, came in at No. 25.

There’s no doubt that the Bruins have put together what might just be the best line in hockey, despite their shaky postseason performance, and these rankings only further solidify that.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images