The Patriots’ two touchdowns Sunday afternoon came from unlikely sources.
Veteran running back Brandon Bolden, who’s seldom used in New England’s offense, opened the scoring at New Era Field with a 4-yard rushing TD, his first of the season. The second Patriot’s trip to pay dirt was even more of a stunner, however, as Matthew Slater scooped up a blocked punt and dashed to the end zone for his first career touchdown.
Slater’s unexpected score paved the way for well-deserved recognition for the longtime special-teams ace. Among those who shouted out Slater was former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi, who took to both Twitter and Instagram to congratulate his ex-teammate.
The scoop-and-score proved to be the game-winner for the Patriots, who heavily relied on their defense and special teams in Week 4 as the Bills made life awfully tough for Tom Brady and Co.
