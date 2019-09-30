Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Patriots’ two touchdowns Sunday afternoon came from unlikely sources.

Veteran running back Brandon Bolden, who’s seldom used in New England’s offense, opened the scoring at New Era Field with a 4-yard rushing TD, his first of the season. The second Patriot’s trip to pay dirt was even more of a stunner, however, as Matthew Slater scooped up a blocked punt and dashed to the end zone for his first career touchdown.

Slater’s unexpected score paved the way for well-deserved recognition for the longtime special-teams ace. Among those who shouted out Slater was former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi, who took to both Twitter and Instagram to congratulate his ex-teammate.

How bout my boy Matthew Slater getting his first career TD today. I see you Captain! — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) September 30, 2019

The scoop-and-score proved to be the game-winner for the Patriots, who heavily relied on their defense and special teams in Week 4 as the Bills made life awfully tough for Tom Brady and Co.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images