Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

David Price didn’t speak with reporters Sunday after the Boston Red Sox finished their 2019 season with a 5-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles, but there’s no reason to believe the left-hander won’t be ready when the 2020 campaign rolls around in several months.

Price, who hasn’t pitched since Sept. 1, underwent surgery last week to remove a cyst from his left wrist. Red Sox executive vice president and assistant general manager Brian O’Halloran told reporters Monday during a press conference at Fenway Park that the organization fully expects the veteran pitcher to have a normal offseason and be full-go when spring training begins in February.

Asst GM Brian O'Halloran said the surgery on David Price went well and that the team expects him to be fully ready to go for next spring. #RedSox — Tom Caron (@TomCaron) September 30, 2019

Price is coming off a 2019 season in which he went 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA, a 3.62 FIP, a 1.31 WHIP and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 starts. The 34-year-old has three years and $96 million remaining on the seven-year, $217 million contract he signed with Boston before the 2016 season.

O’Halloran also offered an update Monday on Red Sox starter Chris Sale, who avoided Tommy John surgery but received a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection from Dr. James Andrews back in August. The Red Sox expect Sale to be ready for the 2020 season, although he hasn’t begun throwing yet and will meet with Andrews again at some point in the near future.

Thumbnail photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports Images