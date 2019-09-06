Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have struggled against the New York Yankees this season.

Throughout the year, the Red Sox have gone 4-11 against their American League East rival with the pitching staff especially struggling with the starting rotation recording a 7.36 ERA and the bullpen recording a 6.54 ERA. New York also blew the doors off the Red Sox in London.

Prior to Friday’s game, NESN’s Adam Pellerin broke down the matchup between the two teams. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

