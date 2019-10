Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brad Marchand was on fire Sunday night.

The Boston Bruins left winger recorded five points (two goals, three assists) in the team’s 7-4 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden.

With Marchand’s extended his point streak to 10 games with seven goals and 13 assists during that span. For more on Marchand’s huge start to the season, check out “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images