The Boston Bruins haven’t been able to muster up much offense against the Arizona Coyotes.

Through two periods Saturday night, Boston was only able to get 16 shots on goal, while one was able to reach the back of the net. Brad Marchand was the fortunate Bruin as he showed solid catch and release skills on a pass from Patrice Bergeron to put the B’s on the board.

For more on the 31-year-old’s first goal of the season, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images