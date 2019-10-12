Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brad Stevens gets put in a tough spot every time a crowd erupts into “we want Tacko” chants.

Such was the case Friday night in Orlando, when Magic fans began booing the Boston Celtics head coach for not putting Tacko Fall into the game until late in the fourth quarter

As Stevens walked down the bench, a majority of the crowd rose with anticipation of seeing the 7-foot-5 center check into the game. Instead, Stevens gave the nod to French big man Vincent Poirier, which caused the crowd to react accordingly.

When the boos came raining down, Stevens had the perfect reaction.

Check it out:

The people wanted Tacko but Coach wants to play all his guys 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/EWIS2Mx6mA — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 12, 2019

Hilarious.

Part of us thinks Stevens enjoys making the crowd wait.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images