The Bruins suffered their first loss of the 2019-20 season Thursday night.

Boston fell 4-2 to the Colorado Avalanche at Pepsi Center, despite mounting a two-goal lead early in the contest. Although the Bruins were unable to match the Avalanche’s offensive production on the scoreboard, the squad did have two goals overturned on the night.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy spoke about the team’s recent offensive play. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” sponsored by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images