After falling to the rival Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, the Boston Bruins got their revenge Tuesday.

Boston got on the board early with David Pastrnak’s league-leading 10th goal of the season and didn’t look back defeating Toronto 4-2 on the night. With the Bruins’ win, the team moves into sole possession of second place in the Atlantic Division with a record of 6-1-2 and 14 points, sitting just three points behind the Buffalo Sabres for the the top spot.

Following the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy praised the team’s strong physical performance. To hear what he had to say, check out the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images