The Boston Bruins have come out the gates hot, but they could be better.

After falling to the Lightning on Thursday 4-3 in a shootout, the Bruins now are 5-1-1 on the young season. Boston took an early lead against Tampa Bay in the first period Thursday on another David Patrnak goal, but eventually would relinquish lead.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy spoke about the team’s success record-wise, but how there are many things the team could do to improve. To hear what he had to say, check out the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

