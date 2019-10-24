Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It has been a picture-perfect start for the Boston Bruins this season.

After falling in Game 7 of the 2018-19 Stanley Cup Finals, Boston has responded with a strong start to the 2019-20 season. The B’s have recorded points in all but one game so far on the young season en route to a stellar 6-1-2 record.

Boston’s power play has been one of the biggest stories so far this season for the squad scoring 35.7 percent of the time and David Pastrnak has led the way for the Black and Gold with 10 goals so far this campaign.

