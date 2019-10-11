Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins were going to have to lose at some point.

After starting their four-game West Coast road trip off with three-straight wins, the Bruins were unable to complete a sweep, as they fell to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night at Pepsi Center 4-2.

Prior to the contest, Bruins forward Charlie Coyle and Avalanche left winger Pierre-Edouard Bellemare were included Thursday’s Rodenhiser Heat Zone. Bellemare made his presence felt, scoring one of Colorado’s four goals, while Coyle was a non-factor as he recorded just one shot and one blocked shot over 14:37 of ice time.

For more on how the two compared, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images