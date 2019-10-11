The Boston Bruins were going to have to lose at some point.
After starting their four-game West Coast road trip off with three-straight wins, the Bruins were unable to complete a sweep, as they fell to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night at Pepsi Center 4-2.
Prior to the contest, Bruins forward Charlie Coyle and Avalanche left winger Pierre-Edouard Bellemare were included Thursday’s Rodenhiser Heat Zone. Bellemare made his presence felt, scoring one of Colorado’s four goals, while Coyle was a non-factor as he recorded just one shot and one blocked shot over 14:37 of ice time.
Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images