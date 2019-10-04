Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tuukka Rask appeared to be in mid-season form in the season opener Thursday.

The Bruins netminder delivered a stellar performance against the Dallas Stars, making 28 saves on 29 shots in Boston’s 2-1 victory. Rask surrendered his lone goal of the game in the second period of Thursday night’s contest but came alive in the third period.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy praised the veteran backstop for his impressive performance. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from, “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images