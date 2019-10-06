Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins have gotten off to the exact start they were looking for.

Boston’s beginning its 2019-20 season with a four-game road trip right away, and through two games, they’ve picked up two wins. After defeating the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Thursday, the Bruins extended their winning streak to two games with a solid 1-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy discussed the team’s offensive performance so far in the young season. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images