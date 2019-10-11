Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins have a tough matchup Thursday night.

Boston takes on the Colorado Avalanche at Pepsi Center with both teams entering the contest without on a loss on their respective records to this point. The squads each boast a stellar top line, with the Bruins’ trio of David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron and Avalanche featuring Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen.

Entering Thursday night’s contest, the Avalanche’s top line has combined for four goals and five assists so far on the young season. For more on the matchup, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images