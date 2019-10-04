Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins have started the 2019-20 season hot, and a lot of the credit goes to the defense.

Boston has been extremely aggressive early on as the defense has smothered the Dallas Stars early leading to multiple offensive chances. Brandon Carlo and Connor Clifton have been among the players on defense to lead charges into the zone on the rush.

For deeper look into the defense’s aggressive play early on, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” in the video above, presented by Amica Mutual Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images