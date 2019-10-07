Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tacko Fall had an impressive Celtics debut Sunday night at TD Garden.

The 7-foot-5 center had five points, two blocks and as many steals in Boston’s 107-106 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Fans were eager to see Fall and finally got what they were chanting for as they watched the big man for 8:14 in the victory.

After the game, head coach Brad Stevens revealed he enjoys how much the fans love Fall, and hope they continue to appreciate him.

“I think it’s cool, I think it’s great,” he said, per The Athletic’s Clevis Murray. “I just hope people continue to appreciate him for what he is as a person and how hard he’s working to try and make the NBA. He’s a really good kid and he’s really, really working hard.

“I think he’s going to be in the NBA for a long time.”

Fall currently is fighting for Boston’s final roster spot heading into the 2019-20 season. But if he does make the team, it’s probably safe to say TD Garden will go nuts when he enters his first regular-season game.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images