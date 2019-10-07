Javonte Green made quite the first impression in his first Celtics game Sunday night.
The guard amassed 15 points for Boston in its preseason win over the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden, just five behind team-leading Jayson Tatum.
And with names like Kemba Walker, Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward and Marcus Smart on the roster, it’s hard to stand out. But Green did just that, especially with the Twitter-verse, who had nothing but good things to say about the 26-year-old.
