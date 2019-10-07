Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Javonte Green made quite the first impression in his first Celtics game Sunday night.

The guard amassed 15 points for Boston in its preseason win over the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden, just five behind team-leading Jayson Tatum.

And with names like Kemba Walker, Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward and Marcus Smart on the roster, it’s hard to stand out. But Green did just that, especially with the Twitter-verse, who had nothing but good things to say about the 26-year-old.

Take a look:

I know the people love Tacko, but man Javonte Green is fun to watch. Could really provide some awesome depth for this team. — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) October 7, 2019

Javonte Green and Tacko Fall are just too electric. Green has four dunks in five minutes. He can fly. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) October 7, 2019

Javonte Green is a problem — Dante Turo (@DanteOnDeck) October 7, 2019

Tacko Fall continued to win fans’ hearts in Boston’s first preseason game, but let us not forget that Javonte Green was awfully frisky — Greg Brueck-Cassoli (@GregCassoli) October 7, 2019

This is a Javonte Green fan account #Celtics — Spose (@spizzyspose) October 7, 2019

I am very much in love with Javonte Green. If you’re e Warriors, Rockets, or team that needs wing depth I’d pay attention to him. — A.K (@Kungu_NBA) October 7, 2019

Javonte Green is going to go crazy this year — CELTICS NATION ☘️ (@CelticsNation5) October 6, 2019

Javonte Green is the best player in the NBA. I’ve seen enough. — Donald Scroteburg Sr. (@scroteburg) October 7, 2019

