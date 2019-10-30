Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In the debut episode of Coming Home, NESN’s Courtney Cox sits down with Arlington, Mass. native Pat Connaughton of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The two talk on Connaughton Court at St. John’s Prep in Danvers, Mass. where the 5th year NBA guard got his start. Cox gets an inside look at Connaughton’s journey from The Prep, to Notre Dame, the Portland Trail Blazers and then the Bucks. The 27-year-old comes home Wednesday night to face the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Pat Connaughton: Coming Home