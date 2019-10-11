Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

When David Pastrnak gets hot, he potentially is one of the best players in the league

The 23-year-old right-winger nabbed his second goal of the season to kick off the scoring for the Boston Bruins against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night. Pastrnak scored when linemate Brad Marchand skated out from behind the net, delivering a sweet one-timer opportunity for the goal.

For more on Pastrnak’s game-opening goal, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind,” clip above presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images